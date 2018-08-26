One suspect & four victims dead after Florida mass shooting
World
The Miami Herald newspaper said the shooting happened at a video game tournament and counted four dead and 11 wounded.
MIAMI - Several people were killed at a mass shooting in the northern Floridacity of Jacksonville, local police said Sunday, adding that one suspect was dead.
"Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted, adding that it was unclear whether there was a second possible gunman.
"Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY."
The Miami Herald newspaper said the shooting happened at a video game tournament and counted four victims dead and 11 wounded.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.