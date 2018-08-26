One suspect & four victims dead after Florida mass shooting

The Miami Herald newspaper said the shooting happened at a video game tournament and counted four dead and 11 wounded.

MIAMI - Several people were killed at a mass shooting in the northern Floridacity of Jacksonville, local police said Sunday, adding that one suspect was dead.

"Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted, adding that it was unclear whether there was a second possible gunman.

"Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY."

