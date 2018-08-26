Manhunt launched after 2 cops killed in separate incidents
One officer was shot and killed while responding to a crime at the KwaMashu hostel.
JOHANNESBURG - Acting national police commissioner Lebeoana Tsumane has instructed the implementation of the 72-hour activation plan to track down the alleged killers of two constables.
One officer was shot and killed while responding to a crime at the KwaMashu hostel in KwaZulu-Natal. In Gauteng, a constable was gunned down while responding to a robbery.
Spokesperson Branda Muridili says: “In the Gauteng incident, the officers were busy with their normal patrols. That’s when they came across a business robbery. One of the members followed on foot. As he turned a corner, he was shot and fatally wounded.”
Earlier this week, a memorial service was held to honour three police officers who were killed in the Western Cape.
Police Bheki Cele, National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and his provincial counterpart Khombinkosi Jula attended the service in Mitchells Plain.
It’s understood constables Lonwabo Kili and Siyamcela Ncipa were shot and killed in separate attacks.
On the very same day, constable Arthur Matu's body found inside his burnt vehicle in Khayelitsha.
Kili, who was stationed at the Bellville South police station, was shot dead in Delft. Ncipa was killed in Khayelitsha.
Their service pistols were stolen. The Hawks say that investigations into the murders are ongoing and they have yet to track down suspects.
This comes as investigators are still hunting the killers of 22-year-old constable Vuyo Kosani, who was gunned down in Mfuleni while socialising with friends last month.
Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
