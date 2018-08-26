Magnitude 6.1 quake hits Iran, felt in Baghdad - USGS

3 held for allegedly hijacking property in JHB
Local
The quake’s epicentre was only 6 miles deep, the USGS said, and it was felt as far away as Baghdad, according to Iraqi government television.
BENGALURU - A shallow, magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck about 88km west-northwest of Kermanshah, in western Iran early on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.
The quake’s epicentre was only 6 miles deep, the USGS said, and it was felt as far away as Baghdad, according to Iraqi government television.
There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.
Iraqi state TV added that no injuries were recorded as a result of the earthquake.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.