Lotto results: Saturday 25 August 2018

EWN brings you Lotto results. Check to see if you’re a winner.

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday 25 August are as follows:

Lotto results: 09, 10, 14, 18, 20, 23 Bonus: 11

LottoPlus1 results: 01, 26, 27, 39, 41, 49 Bonus: 44

LottoPlus2 results: 12, 36, 37, 39, 42, 50 Bonus: 28

For more details visit the National Lottery website.