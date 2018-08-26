[LISTEN] 'R5 rifle is not meant for any kind of crowd control'

JOHANNESBURG – Questions have been raised about used by police while dispensing crowds at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Soshanguve campus.

A student was killed amid protests over the SRC vote. Police were deployed to TUT during demonstrations.

Head of governance at the Institute for Security Studies Gareth Newham says the use of R5 rifles is against police practice.

“Typically, if the public order unit is deployed, they don't carry R5 rifles with them. They carry sidearms for self-defence, but they would largely use rubber bullets and teargas if they believe they need it.”

