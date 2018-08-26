[LISTEN] Compulsive sexual behaviour disorder vs sex addiction

Radio 702 | Sexologist Dr Eve explains the differences between compulsive sexual behaviour disorder and sex addiction.

JOHANNESBURG - The World Health Organisation (WHO) has proposed changes to the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11).

The latest version of the global standard diagnostic catalogue has included the addition of a condition known as compulsive sexual behaviour disorder (CSBD).

The new ICD-11 category replaces what was once referred to as “excessive sexual drive” with CSBD — not “sex addiction” or “hypersexuality", clinical sexologist Dr Eve explains.

Listen to the audio above for more.