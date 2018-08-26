Head of the Marketing team on the Awear SA fashion show Zihle Mciteka chats about the campus initiative, and how it came about.

The AwearSA Fashion Show is a fashion show that seeks to bring unskilled, but passionate students into a world of fashion that's fuelled by giving back.

The proceeds from the fashion show will go to the student bursary fund at the University of the Western Cape.

Head of the Marketing team on the Awear SA fashion show Zihle Mciteka put a call out for students to participate in the fashion show.

She says that 200 people answered to the call which was surprising.

Student's don't read their emails so I was very surprised to see people at the bootcamp says Mciteka.

She adds that usually, you have a few people who come to campus events.

The bootcamp exposed us to a walk through of what we would be doing within the next few days. Zihle Mciteka, Head of the Marketing team on the Awear SA fashion show

Mciteka says that it got personal because all the students began to know each other on a deeper level.

Click on the link below to hear more about the fashion show, and where it will be taking place...

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] AwearSA Fashion Show to raise funds for UWC students