[LISTEN] AwearSA Fashion Show to raise funds for UWC students

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 7°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 9°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

[LISTEN] AwearSA Fashion Show to raise funds for UWC students

Head of the Marketing team on the Awear SA fashion show Zihle Mciteka chats about the campus initiative, and how it came about.

1jpg
1jpg
9 hours ago

The AwearSA Fashion Show is a fashion show that seeks to bring unskilled, but passionate students into a world of fashion that's fuelled by giving back.

The proceeds from the fashion show will go to the student bursary fund at the University of the Western Cape.

Head of the Marketing team on the Awear SA fashion show Zihle Mciteka put a call out for students to participate in the fashion show.

She says that 200 people answered to the call which was surprising.

Student's don't read their emails so I was very surprised to see people at the bootcamp says Mciteka.

She adds that usually, you have a few people who come to campus events.

The bootcamp exposed us to a walk through of what we would be doing within the next few days.

Zihle Mciteka, Head of the Marketing team on the Awear SA fashion show

Mciteka says that it got personal because all the students began to know each other on a deeper level.

Click on the link below to hear more about the fashion show, and where it will be taking place...

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] AwearSA Fashion Show to raise funds for UWC students

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA