Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematical whizz & women in STEM icon, turns 100

JOHANNESBURG - US mathematician and advocate for women in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), Katherine Johnson turns 100 today.

Born in 1918 in White Sulphur Springs, Johnson is an accomplished leader in her field, having being handpicked to be one of three black students to integrate West Virginia’s graduate schools and graduated with the highest honours from college in 1937.

Johnson secured her first job in science at the all-black West Area Computing section at the then-National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics’ (Naca) Langley lab.

"The 1957 launch of the Soviet satellite Sputnik changed history - and Katherine Johnson’s life. In 1957, Katherine provided some of the math for the 1958 document Notes on Space Technology, a compendium of a series of 1958 lectures given by engineers in the Flight Research Division and the Pilotless Aircraft Research Division (PARD). Engineers from those groups formed the core of the Space Task Group, the NACA’s first official foray into space travel, and Katherine, who had worked with many of them since coming to Langley, 'came along with the program' as the NACA became NASA later that year. She did trajectory analysis for Alan Shepard’s May 1961 mission Freedom 7, America’s first human spaceflight, reads Nasa's biography on Johnson.

"In 1960, she and engineer Ted Skopinski coauthored Determination of Azimuth Angle at Burnout for Placing a Satellite Over a Selected Earth Position, a report laying out the equations describing an orbital spaceflight in which the landing position of the spacecraft is specified. It was the first time a woman in the Flight Research Division had received credit as an author of a research report."

In 2016, a Hollywood movie, Hidden Figures, starring Taraji P Henson, Janelle Monae and Octavia Spencer, based on the stories of Johnson and her African American colleagues Mary Jackson and Dorothy Vaughan was released.

Johnson is the only one among the three still alive.

Nasa employees received a special message from administrator Jim Bridenstine to mark the occasion.