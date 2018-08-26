JMPD impounds 8 unroadworthy taxis

JMPD says the impounding is part of an ongoing operation at the department.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has impounded eight taxis which it deems unroadworthy.

It's understood the taxis were impounded just outside Helen Joseph Hospital in Westdene earlier today.

“These taxis have been taken to Johannesburg Metro Police pound because of the concerns for the safety of commuters as well as road users,” says JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minaar.