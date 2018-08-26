DA, COJ label ANCGP's call for fresh elections a 'hostile takeover' & 'gimmick'
The City of Joburg says the ANC has made it clear, it has a strategy to deal with municipalities it lost in 2016 and that the strategy, is to use Provincial Government to achieve a hostile takeover of Johannesburg against the expressed will of the voters in 2016.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance and City of Joburg have labelled calls by the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng for fresh local elections to be held a 'hostile takeover' and a 'gimmick'.
On Sunday, Gauteng deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said service delivery under Democratic Alliance (DA) led coalitions has deteriorated and a fresh mandate is necessary.
The City of Joburg says the ANC has made it clear, it has a strategy to deal with municipalities it lost in 2016 and that the strategy, is to use Provincial Government to achieve a hostile takeover of Johannesburg against the expressed will of the voters in 2016.
"During the press conference, it was specifically stated that the strategy is to have the MEC of COGTA in terms of Section 106(1)(b) of the Municipal Systems Act, issue investigations into Johannesburg. When this is done, Section
139 will be utilised to place Johannesburg under administration in order to hold fresh elections, says MMC for Finance, Funzela Ngobeni.
"What emerges from this is that the Inter-Governmental Relations Framework, enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic, is now being run straight out of Luthuli House.
"No effort was undertaken to ascertain, as required by law, that the MEC [Lesufi] has 'reason to believe' that some form of corruption, fraud or maladministration has taken place. Instead a press conference was called and this strategy, culminating with the end goal of placing Johannesburg under administration, is casually articulated under an ANC logo."
DA national spokesperson, SollyMalatsi, says: "This latest political gimmick by the ANC is ironic considering that the people of Tshwane in the 2016 Local Government Elections elected a government of their choice and voted the ANC out of power. The residents of Tshwane gave a mandate for the DA and other opposition parties to form a
coalition government to administrate the business of the City and deliver services to its residents.
"Whilst the ANC continuous to destabilise legitimate and democratically established governments in our metros, we will continue to do the work of bringing tangible change and building one South Africa for all."
