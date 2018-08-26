CT Police intercept alleged gang hit in Bishop Lavis
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have intercepted an alleged gang hit in Bishop Lavis.
Acting on a tip-off, authorities tracked two men, aged 18 and 24, believed to be preparing for a drive-by shooting.
Officers attached to the public order police, K9 unit and tactical response teams made the arrests as the suspects approached their target.
They seized two firearms and several rounds of live ammunition during the sting on Friday.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says information was received about an occupant in a silver VW Polo was preparing to commit the crime. The suspects were then arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
The suspects will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court once they have been charged.
