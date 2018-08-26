Popular Topics
City Power urges JHB residents to be vigilant of scammers

The power utility says it has recently been made aware of fraudsters and imposters who pretend to be working for the utility with the intention to rob customers.

Picture: City Power
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – City Power has urged residents to not allow any person claiming to work for the utility into their premises without any official identification.

The power utility says it has recently been made aware of fraudsters and imposters who pretend to be working for the utility with the intention to rob customers.

City Power's Isaac Mangena says residents should not be afraid to ask for IDs and job cards from people who claim to be officials.

“We urge members of the community to be vigilant and ask for the IDs of any contractors before allowing them onto properties.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

