Chamisa slams Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ahead of Mnangagwa inauguration
JOHANNESBURG/HARARE - As Zimbabwe’s president elect Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to be inaugurated today, the country's opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says there is a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe.
Chamisa's MDC Alliance party lost a court bid to challenge the recent election outcome which pronounced Mnangagwa as the winner of the election.
He held a media briefing on Saturday in response to the court outcome accusing the electoral commission of lacking independence.
“ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) is not independent. ZEC is littered with people who are not independent or honest, starting with chairperson. They’ve showed their lack of independence with the revision of the statistics.”
Chamisa claims he received over 2.6 million votes, while his Zanu-PF counterpart Mnangagwa received less than 1 million.
He's blamed the current environment in the country on the what he calls the “undue role which the military plays”.
“The role of the military is important, but we’ve seen an undue role of the military in certain civilian institutions. That must be sorted out.”
Plans for Mnangagwa's swearing-in ceremony were postponed earlier this month after his election win was challenged by Chamisa.
Under Zimbabwe's laws, a president has to be sworn in within 48 hours of the court's ruling.
Invitations have been sent out, and Botswana's Mokgweetsi Masisi is one president who's already confirmed he'll attend.
One person who won't be attending is Chamisa. He still insists he won the election. Yesterday, he likened the inauguration to a wedding where he should be the one receiving the gifts.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
