Cape Town's Metro Police Training Academy celebrates 10th year

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s Metro Police Training Academy is celebrating ten years since its inception.

Since its launch, the academy has completed 50 youth camps which have benefitted more than 2,000 students.

Eighteen of these students are being trained as traffic and Metro police officers, as well as peace officers and traffic wardens, among other roles.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the Training Academy is instrumental in ensuring the staff employed are fit for the job.

“It’s also had to accommodate a growing need for training, as the various department’s increase in numbers through permanent appointments, volunteers and contract staff.”