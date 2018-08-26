Cape Town's Metro Police Training Academy celebrates 10th year
Since its launch, the academy has completed fifty youth camps which have benefitted more than 2,000 students.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s Metro Police Training Academy is celebrating ten years since its inception.
Since its launch, the academy has completed 50 youth camps which have benefitted more than 2,000 students.
Eighteen of these students are being trained as traffic and Metro police officers, as well as peace officers and traffic wardens, among other roles.
Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the Training Academy is instrumental in ensuring the staff employed are fit for the job.
“It’s also had to accommodate a growing need for training, as the various department’s increase in numbers through permanent appointments, volunteers and contract staff.”
Popular in Local
-
4 damning claims from Vytjie Mentor about ANC, Guptas & Zuma
-
White Sasol employees prepare to strike because of 'exclusion based on race'
-
DA, COJ label ANCGP's call for fresh elections a 'hostile takeover' & 'gimmick'
-
Brr! Hail, rain & snow in parts of Western Cape
-
[LISTEN] What happened to that little boy in 'kidnapping' video?
-
Pressure mounts on the Hawks to act after Mcebisi Jonas testimony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.