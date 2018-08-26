Businessman Zunaid Moti to face court after arrest in Germany

Moti, chairman of the Moti group, was taken in for questioning by authorities after he attempted to leave Germany last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The regional high court in Munich, Germany, is expected to give a verdict on the arrest of Johannesburg businessman Zunaid Moti within the next few days.

Moti, chairman of the Moti group, was taken in for questioning by authorities after he attempted to leave Germany last week. He was reportedly arrested in front of his children on 19 August.

It’s understood his father, Abbas Moti, reached out to President Cyril Ramaphosa who reportedly said his “hands are tied”.

Moti could be extradited to Russia to face criminal charges in connection with a “red notice,” after a complaint was lodged by his former business partner Alibek Issaev.

Issaev claimed that Moti defrauded him in a sham mining deal in Lebanon in 2013.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)