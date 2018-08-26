Brr! Hail, rain & snow in parts of Western Cape

Forecaster Kate Turner says the most rainfall hit Grabouw and Kirstenbosch.

CAPE TOWN - Snow has fallen in parts of the Western Cape this weekend.

The South African Weather Service has recorded snowfall in the high-lying areas, including Cederberg. Parts of the province has also received rainfall, while some residents have shared images of hailstones outside their homes.

Forecaster Kate Turner says the most rainfall hit Grabouw and Kirstenbosch.

“You’ll have gaps of sun and then passing showers. There’ll be gaps again and more showers.”

#WCweather hail reported in Somerset West.



📷: Murray Williams pic.twitter.com/T6BhUH1FNq — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 26, 2018

Snow at Matroosberg (WC) this morning. pic.twitter.com/v3hsvpbkO0 — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 26, 2018

So rain has been belting down like the winters we used to know and this morning it hailed. Some more rain on the way but seeing Cape Town green again is wonderful! pic.twitter.com/YSmTk4uUgj — 🇿🇦 Kat 🇩🇪 (@PurringKittyKat) August 26, 2018

Snow currently falling in the Koo Valley (WC). pic.twitter.com/nP63w6aaQk — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 26, 2018

Beautiful Rain and Hail in Cape Town 🌧🌧🌧#SaveWater pic.twitter.com/bIHgwTe1GC — Ricardo Mackenzie (@ricardomackenzi) August 26, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)