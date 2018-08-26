Brr! Hail, rain & snow in parts of Western Cape
Forecaster Kate Turner says the most rainfall hit Grabouw and Kirstenbosch.
CAPE TOWN - Snow has fallen in parts of the Western Cape this weekend.
The South African Weather Service has recorded snowfall in the high-lying areas, including Cederberg. Parts of the province has also received rainfall, while some residents have shared images of hailstones outside their homes.
“You’ll have gaps of sun and then passing showers. There’ll be gaps again and more showers.”
#WCweather hail reported in Somerset West.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 26, 2018
📷: Murray Williams pic.twitter.com/T6BhUH1FNq
Snow at Matroosberg (WC) this morning. pic.twitter.com/v3hsvpbkO0— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 26, 2018
So rain has been belting down like the winters we used to know and this morning it hailed. Some more rain on the way but seeing Cape Town green again is wonderful! pic.twitter.com/YSmTk4uUgj— 🇿🇦 Kat 🇩🇪 (@PurringKittyKat) August 26, 2018
Snow currently falling in the Koo Valley (WC). pic.twitter.com/nP63w6aaQk— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 26, 2018
Beautiful Rain and Hail in Cape Town 🌧🌧🌧#SaveWater pic.twitter.com/bIHgwTe1GC— Ricardo Mackenzie (@ricardomackenzi) August 26, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
