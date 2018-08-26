Bonang Matheba says story on tax fraud court appearance is 'trash'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 7°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 9°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Bonang Matheba says story on tax fraud court appearance is 'trash'

The Sunday World reported that Bonang Matheba was summonsed to appear in the Joburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday for tax fraud but eventually appeared briefly on Wednesday after making arrangements with the Hawks.

Bonang Matheba. Picture: Facebook.
Bonang Matheba. Picture: Facebook.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African TV presenter and businesswoman Bonang Matheba has trashed a report by a local tabloid claiming she appeared in court for tax fraud.

The Sunday World reported that Bonang Matheba was summonsed to appear in the Joburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday for tax fraud but eventually appeared briefly on Wednesday after making arrangements with the Hawks.

The paper says the matter was postponed indefinitely pending investigations.

Matheba tweeted on Sunday afternoon that the report was fake news and trash.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA