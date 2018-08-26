Bonang Matheba says story on tax fraud court appearance is 'trash'

The Sunday World reported that Bonang Matheba was summonsed to appear in the Joburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday for tax fraud but eventually appeared briefly on Wednesday after making arrangements with the Hawks.

JOHANNESBURG - South African TV presenter and businesswoman Bonang Matheba has trashed a report by a local tabloid claiming she appeared in court for tax fraud.

The paper says the matter was postponed indefinitely pending investigations.

Matheba tweeted on Sunday afternoon that the report was fake news and trash.