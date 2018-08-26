[UPDATE] Bonang Matheba tax fraud refuted

According to Sunday World, Matheba was summonsed to appear in the Joburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday for tax fraud but eventually appeared briefly on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - South African TV presenter and businesswoman, Bonang Matheba, appeared in court this week for alleged tax fraud.

According to Sunday World, Matheba was summonsed to appear in the Joburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday for tax fraud but eventually appeared briefly on Wednesday after making arrangements with the Hawks.

The matter was postponed indefinitely pending investigations.

The paper says Gauteng Hawks spokesperson, Ndivhuwo Mulamu, confirmed the case but declined to reveal the name Matheba.

Matheba has trashed the report, saying it is fake news.