[UPDATE] Bonang Matheba tax fraud refuted
According to Sunday World, Matheba was summonsed to appear in the Joburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday for tax fraud but eventually appeared briefly on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - South African TV presenter and businesswoman, Bonang Matheba, appeared in court this week for alleged tax fraud.
According to Sunday World, Matheba was summonsed to appear in the Joburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday for tax fraud but eventually appeared briefly on Wednesday after making arrangements with the Hawks.
The matter was postponed indefinitely pending investigations.
The paper says Gauteng Hawks spokesperson, Ndivhuwo Mulamu, confirmed the case but declined to reveal the name Matheba.
Matheba has trashed the report, saying it is fake news.
In South Africa, journalists at @SundayWorldZA create fake news then run them as front page scoop!! Hilarious!! Trash. Just pure trash! https://t.co/JjnKjbUP27— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) August 26, 2018
Popular in Lifestyle
-
'Kanye liked me': Donald Trump praises Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West
-
Lotto results: Saturday 25 August 2018
-
Bonang Matheba says story on tax fraud court appearance is 'trash'
-
Powerball results: Friday 24 August 2018
-
#WIMCon2018 organisers' social media accounts, website mysteriously disappear
-
'Almost alcoholics' - the blurred lines between social drinking and alcoholism
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.