ANC GP calls for fresh elections in Tshwane & Joburg
ANC GP deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi says service delivery under Democratic Alliance (DA) led coalitions has deteriorated and a fresh mandate is necessary.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has called for fresh local government elections in the cities of Tshwane and Joburg.
This comes as the party gears up for a motion of no confidence in Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, accusing him of maladministration, corruption and irregular appointments of senior officials.
This comes as the party gears up for a motion of no confidence in Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, accusing him of maladministration, corruption and irregular appointments of senior officials.
Lesufi says Thursday’s no-confidence vote in Msimanga is watertight and believe that is will carry.
“We believe our motion is very clear, well-crafted. The desired outcome will assist our people to be in a position to understand what is happening in that municipality.
Lesufi says once that is done, they will not be supporting any party in a coalition but call for fresh elections in the city.
#KnowYourDA— Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) August 26, 2018
The DA-led administration is failing the people of Tshwane all while proclaiming corruption as public enemy number one while being corrupt themselves, failing to deliver services and appoint qualified people to key posts https://t.co/DZUNE2cw4p
