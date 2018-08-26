ANC GP calls for fresh elections in Tshwane & Joburg

ANC GP deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi says service delivery under Democratic Alliance (DA) led coalitions has deteriorated and a fresh mandate is necessary.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has called for fresh local government elections in the cities of Tshwane and Joburg.

This comes as the party gears up for a motion of no confidence in Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, accusing him of maladministration, corruption and irregular appointments of senior officials.

Lesufi says Thursday’s no-confidence vote in Msimanga is watertight and believe that is will carry.

“We believe our motion is very clear, well-crafted. The desired outcome will assist our people to be in a position to understand what is happening in that municipality.

Lesufi says once that is done, they will not be supporting any party in a coalition but call for fresh elections in the city.