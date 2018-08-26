7, including child, killed in collision on R61

Seven people, including a child, have died in a crash near Ngcobo.

Initial reports suggest a bakkie collided with an oncoming car on the R61 highway on Saturday night.

Provincial transport's Unathi Binqose says: “The bakkie had two occupants and the Sedan had five. Preliminary results indicate that speed was the main cause for that.”

