5 key quotes from Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration speech

JOHANNESBURG - Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sworn in as president of Zimbabwe at the packed National Sports stadium in Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa's inauguration comes two days after the Zimbabwean Constitutional Court dismissed a challenge by MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa disputing the results of the presidential elections on 30 July.

Mnangagwa has made a number of promises that he says his government will deliver on.

Among these promises is the announcement of members of the commission of inquiry into the 1 August violence in Harare following the 30 July elections that saw six people being shot and killed by military officials.

Mnangagwa says after the inquiry, a report will be compiled and made public.

Here are five other key quotes from that speech.

