5 key quotes from Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration speech
Zimbabwe's president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has made a number of promises that he says his government will deliver on.
JOHANNESBURG - Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sworn in as president of Zimbabwe at the packed National Sports stadium in Zimbabwe.
Mnangagwa's inauguration comes two days after the Zimbabwean Constitutional Court dismissed a challenge by MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa disputing the results of the presidential elections on 30 July.
Mnangagwa has made a number of promises that he says his government will deliver on.
Among these promises is the announcement of members of the commission of inquiry into the 1 August violence in Harare following the 30 July elections that saw six people being shot and killed by military officials.
Mnangagwa says after the inquiry, a report will be compiled and made public.
Here are five other key quotes from that speech.
#MnangagwaInauguration: Emmerson #Mnangagwa inauguration speech quote on bureaucracy. pic.twitter.com/6g3e3xRC4K— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 26, 2018
#MnangagwaInauguration: Emmerson #Mnangagwa inauguration speech quote on prosperity in #Zimbabwe. pic.twitter.com/OdpsL0rPlX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 26, 2018
#MnangagwaInauguration: Emmerson #Mnangagwa inauguration speech quote on clamping down on corruption. pic.twitter.com/vxP1PcmEh8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 26, 2018
#MnangagwaInauguration: Emmerson #Mnangagwa inauguration speech quote on acting without fear and favour. pic.twitter.com/TYjO5sIipW— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 26, 2018
#MnangagwaInauguration: Emmerson #Mnangagwa inauguration speech quote on unity and a vision for Zimbabwe. pic.twitter.com/BcmF8gViLz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 26, 2018
Popular in Africa
-
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as president of Zimbabwe
-
Chamisa slams Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ahead of Mnangagwa inauguration
-
Emmerson Mnangagwa announces inquiry into post-election violence & killings
-
Ramaphosa, Sisulu to attend Mnangagwa inauguration
-
World Bank to give Ethiopia $1 billion in budget help - prime minister
-
[WATCH LIVE] Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.