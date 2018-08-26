4 damning claims from Vytjie Mentor about ANC, Guptas & Zuma

Vytjie Mentor has been a strong critic of the ANC, former president Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family - among other things - making a number of damning claims against them.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vytjie Mentor is the next witness to testify at the state capture inquiry tomorrow.

Here are just four of those claims:

'I WAS TARGET OF ZUMA SEXUAL ADVANCES'

In her self-published book, No Holy Cows, Mentor also alleges she’s been a target of Zuma’s sexual advances, several times over the years.

She alleges he first made sexual advances towards her 25 years ago at an ANC conference in Durban when her firstborn was just three-months-old.

Years later, as a Parliamentary caucus chairperson, she says Zuma tried to put his hands between her thighs during a meeting in his office.

“That’s the time at which I grabbed my bag, hit him with it, went out of his office then the guard outside asked me what happened and I said go ask him and that's when I left.”

'GUPTAS COULD SCORE SOCIAL GRANTS SYSTEM CONTRACT'

In 2017, Mentor released a statement over then-Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s attempt to ease fears over grants not being paid to beneficiaries come 1 April 2017.

"I am reliably informed that a Gupta family Company is going to be appointed on the 11th hour to distribute grants. They will do the biometrics cards too," she said.

JOB OFFER FROM GUPTAS

In 2016, Mentor took to Facebook saying she had proof that Zuma was in the same house when the Gupta family offered her a job.

Mentor insisted she was able to corroborate her claim that the Guptas offered her a ministerial post in exchange for a favourable business decision.

She said Zuma came into the room after she rejected the proposal.

ANCYL & ANWL SERVING ZUMA

In 2016, Mentor said the ANC Youth League and Women's League's national leadership are arbiters of the ruling party who support patronage.

Their role, she said, is to serve the agenda of their master, Jacob Zuma.

Mentor will appear before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo tomorrow.