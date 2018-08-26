3 held for allegedly hijacking property in JHB
It's understood the women refused to leave the house after its rightful owner evicted them from his property.
JOHANNESBURG - Three women have been remanded in custody at the Mondeor police station after being arrested for hijacking a building in Ridgeway, south of Johannesburg.
It's understood the women refused to leave the house after its rightful owner evicted them from his property. They used the building to run a children's day care.
Friday's arrest comes after an operation by the City of Johannesburg group forensic and investigation service department and the police.
The city's Lucky Sindane says: “The house was repossessed by Nedbank and sold to the new owner. They’ve refused to move out of the property.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
