3 held for allegedly hijacking property in JHB

JOHANNESBURG - Three women have been remanded in custody at the Mondeor police station after being arrested for hijacking a building in Ridgeway, south of Johannesburg.

It's understood the women refused to leave the house after its rightful owner evicted them from his property. They used the building to run a children's day care.

Friday's arrest comes after an operation by the City of Johannesburg group forensic and investigation service department and the police.

The city's Lucky Sindane says: “The house was repossessed by Nedbank and sold to the new owner. They’ve refused to move out of the property.”

