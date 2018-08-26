2 dead, 4 critically injured after trucks crash along R550

One of the deceased was found trapped inside one of the vehicles.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have died and four others have been left with critical injuries after two trucks were involved in a crash along the R550 near Klip River on Saturday night.

Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi says: “The other patients with critical injuries were airlifted to hospital.”

Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)