Zondeni Sobukwe’s funeral service disrupted by group

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral of late struggle icon Zondeni Sobukwe has been disrupted by a group wearing Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) T-shirts.

Hundreds of people gathered in Graaf-Reinet in the Eastern Cape on Saturday to pay their last respects to Sobukwe, widow of the Robert Sobukwe.

Tensions arose when the group refused to be addressed by African National Congress officials.

The 91-year-old died last week at her home after a long illness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral Mama Sobukwe.

