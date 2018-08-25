Zondeni Sobukwe’s funeral service disrupted by group
Hundreds of people gathered in Graaf-Reinet in the Eastern Cape on Saturday to pay their last respects to Sobukwe, widow of the Robert Sobukwe.
JOHANNESBURG - The funeral of late struggle icon Zondeni Sobukwe has been disrupted by a group wearing Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) T-shirts.
WATCH LIVE: Zondile Sobukwe’s official funeral proceedings
Tensions arose when the group refused to be addressed by African National Congress officials.
The 91-year-old died last week at her home after a long illness.
President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral Mama Sobukwe.
More details to follow.
