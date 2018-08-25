Zimbabwe's Chamisa rejects court judgment confirming Mnangagwa president
The Constitutional Court dismissed Nelson Chamisa’s challenge on Friday saying he had failed to prove his allegations of vote fraud.
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader on Saturday rejected a court ruling that confirmed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the winner of the 30 July presidential vote and that he had a legitimate claim to lead the country.
The Constitutional Court dismissed Nelson Chamisa’s challenge on Friday saying he had failed to prove his allegations of vote fraud.
“I have a legitimate claim that I should lead Zimbabwe,” Chamisa told reporters in the capital Harare.
He's made claims that he got over 2,6 million votes, while Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF obtained less than two million.
Chamisa says there is a need for free and fair elections and the recent one was neither.
"The first problem we must resolve in order for this country to move forward is the return to legitimacy. Let the election be respected, let the will of the people be respected.
He says the electoral commision in Zimbabwe is not independent.
"Free and fair elections have been an elusive dream for Zimbabweans. A vote must count. When people vote, the vote must count. As it is, the vote does not count."
At the same time, Mnangwagwa welcomed yesterday's ruling and extended amends to Chamisa via a tweet, saying his door is wide open.
I once again reiterate my call for peace and unity above all. Nelson Chamisa, my door is open and my arms are outstretched, we are one nation, and we must put our nation first. Let us all now put our differences behind us. It is time to move forward together. (4/4)— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 24, 2018
