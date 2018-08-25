WC farmers considering moving to towns amid sluggish economy, land expropriation
Some farmers in the Western Cape are considering buying houses in town instead of staying on their farms.
CAPE TOWN - Some farmers in the Western Cape are considering buying houses in town instead of staying on their farms.
This is according to estate agents in the Boland, who say the property market has slowed somewhat compared with last year.
They say the sluggish economy, with growth of about 1.3%, has also had a hand in slowing the property market.
However, agents add that there is uncertainty about a proposed change in the constitution which may lead to expropriation of land without expropriation.
Engel Volkers estate agent Maggie Smit says more farmers are buying houses in the town for safety.
"I think there's a little bit of a panic with farmers in the area."
Popular in Local
-
Disruptions at Mama Zondeni Sobukwe's funeral condemned
-
City of Joburg returns 28 hijacked buildings to owners
-
Zondeni Sobukwe’s funeral service disrupted by group
-
Adam Catzavelos apologises for racist video
-
JMPD to take over from axed Outsurance, Traffic FreeFlow pointsmen & women
-
Snow, heavy rain predicted for Western Cape over the weekend
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.