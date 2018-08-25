Popular Topics
WC farmers considering moving to towns amid sluggish economy, land expropriation

Some farmers in the Western Cape are considering buying houses in town instead of staying on their farms.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Some farmers in the Western Cape are considering buying houses in town instead of staying on their farms.

This is according to estate agents in the Boland, who say the property market has slowed somewhat compared with last year.

They say the sluggish economy, with growth of about 1.3%, has also had a hand in slowing the property market.

However, agents add that there is uncertainty about a proposed change in the constitution which may lead to expropriation of land without expropriation.

Engel Volkers estate agent Maggie Smit says more farmers are buying houses in the town for safety.

"I think there's a little bit of a panic with farmers in the area."

