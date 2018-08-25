[WATCH LIVE] Zondeni Sobukwe’s official funeral proceedings
Sobukwe, widow of the former Pan Africanist Congress of Azania founder Robert Sobukwe, will be buried next to her husband.
JOHANNESBURG - The funeral service of struggle icon Zondeni Sobukwe is currently underway in Graaff-Reinet, in the Eastern Cape.
Sobukwe, widow of the former Pan Africanist Congress of Azania founder Robert Sobukwe, will be buried next to her husband, whose graveside is a national heritage site.
The 91-year-old died last week at her home after a long illness.
Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to give the eulogy.
The programme got currently underway at a local church on Saturday morning.
WATCH LIVE: Zondile Sobukwe’s official funeral proceedings
