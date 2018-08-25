Suicide attack near election office in Afghanistan's east kills 3, official says

KABUL - A suicide attacker killed at least three people on Saturday by detonating explosives near the office of Afghanistan’s election commission in the eastern city of Jalalabad, where dozens of protesters had gathered, an official said.

The protesters had gathered in support of a parliamentary candidate who electoral officials had disqualified over his suspected links with illegal armed groups.

Eight people were also wounded.