Shooting of suspected underworld kingpin’s brother under investigation
The 48-year-old man was shot multiple times on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Police say the motive behind a shooting in which the brother of a suspected underworld kingpin was shot and wounded in Cape Town is unclear.
The 48-year-old man was shot multiple times on Thursday.
The man survived the shooting.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “The motive for the shooting is not yet known and is under investigation. We’ve opened an attempted murder case for further investigation. Anyone with further information on this shooting incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”
His sibling is implicated in an extortion case along with controversial businessman Nafiz Modack and several others.
They're expected to on trial in the Cape Town Regional Court in November.
One of their co-accused, Carl Lackay, was murdered in Goodwood a few weeks ago.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Snow, heavy rain predicted for Western Cape over the weekend
-
Powerball results: Friday 24 August 2018
-
Adam Catzavelos apologises for racist video
-
Hawks to support findings of #StateCaptureInquiry
-
[LISTEN] 'The person who leaked the Adam Catzavelos video did a good thing'
-
Moyane’s operating model saw rise in legal cases, commission told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.