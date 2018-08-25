Shooting of suspected underworld kingpin’s brother under investigation

The 48-year-old man was shot multiple times on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Police say the motive behind a shooting in which the brother of a suspected underworld kingpin was shot and wounded in Cape Town is unclear.

The 48-year-old man was shot multiple times on Thursday.

The man survived the shooting.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “The motive for the shooting is not yet known and is under investigation. We’ve opened an attempted murder case for further investigation. Anyone with further information on this shooting incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

His sibling is implicated in an extortion case along with controversial businessman Nafiz Modack and several others.

They're expected to on trial in the Cape Town Regional Court in November.

One of their co-accused, Carl Lackay, was murdered in Goodwood a few weeks ago.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)