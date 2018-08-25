Shivambu: 'Majority of all government & state organs must be women'
EFF deputy president, Floyd Shivambu was addressing party members at the EFF's Buang Basadi Women's Seminar at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, says women should make up the majority of all government and state organs.
Shivambu was addressing party members at the EFF's Buang Basadi Women's Seminar at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg.
"If you were to take into consideration gender balance in the state institutions, you will realise that the demographics always favour men, Shivambu says.
"We should demand that a majority of all government and state organs must be women. If you were to check the chairpersons of boards and Director-Generals in government its possibility 90% male. We must start with a question, how many women are employed?
"Part of the most practical solutions we can take up now is to fight for the economic emancipation of women and the inclusion of women in the economic sectors."
Shivambu also spoke on gender-based violence and the need to prioritise related crimes.
"I fully agree with what the panellists have said, we need to have private rooms in police stations for reporting crimes against women.
"There must be a different way in which violence against women is reported, it must be treated much more different than all the other cases reported."
