Cope: SA women 'not yet uhuru'
The party’s Johannah Nomvete says women are still treated as second-class citizens in the country and not much has been done to liberate them.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People’s (Cope) Women’s Movement in Gauteng is currently holding a women’s event in Soshanguve, Pretoria today in remembrance of women who marched in 1956 against the country’s pass laws.
Under the theme “It’s not yet Uhuru”, the party says it feels that women are still not yet free.
Nomvete says the meeting will also suggest ways in which women can economically equip themselves.
