Pupil who allegedly stabbed classmate to remain behind bars
Local
He was arrested earlier this week after stabbing his fellow pupil to death with a sharp object at the Nkatini High School.
JOHANNESBURG - An 18-year-old pupil remains behind bars after his bail application was postponed by the Malamulele Magistrates Court.
The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says the suspect will appear in court again next month.
“He was denied bail and his case was postponed to 7 September 2018 for a formal bail application and further police investigations.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
