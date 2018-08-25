Pupil who allegedly stabbed classmate to remain behind bars

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 8°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 9°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Pupil who allegedly stabbed classmate to remain behind bars

He was arrested earlier this week after stabbing his fellow pupil to death with a sharp object at the Nkatini High School.

Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - An 18-year-old pupil remains behind bars after his bail application was postponed by the Malamulele Magistrates Court.

He was arrested earlier this week after stabbing his fellow pupil to death with a sharp object at the Nkatini High School.

The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says the suspect will appear in court again next month.

“He was denied bail and his case was postponed to 7 September 2018 for a formal bail application and further police investigations.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA