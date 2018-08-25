Powerball results: Friday 24 August 2018

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results. Are you a winner?

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws on Friday 24 August are as follows:

Powerball results: 19, 21, 23, 34 45 PB: 09

Powerball Plus results: 10, 20, 31, 32, 36 PB: 17

For more details visit the National Lottery website.