Pope Francis meets Irish abuse victims, expresses 'shame'

DUBLIN - Pope Francis on Saturday met with eight Irish abuse victims after expressing "pain and shame" over the "failure" of Catholic Church authorities to deal with the abuses, the Vatican said.

"Pope Francis met early Saturday evening for an hour and a half with eight survivors of clerical, religious and institutional abuse," Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said in a statement.