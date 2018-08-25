Popular Topics
Pope admits Church abuse 'shame and pain' on Ireland visit

Pope Francis said he shared in the "shame and pain" of the Catholic Church's "failure" to deal with years of sexual abuse scandals as he began a historic two-day visit to Ireland on Saturday.

FILE: Pope Francis leads a mass to mark the first World Day of the Poor on 19 November 2017 at St Peter's Basilica in Vatican. Picture: AFP
DUBLIN - Pope Francis said he shared in the "shame and pain" of the Catholic Church's "failure" to deal with years of sexual abuse scandals as he began a historic two-day visit to Ireland on Saturday.

"The failure of ecclesiastical authorities... to address these repellent crimes has rightly given rise to outrage and remains a source of pain and shame for the Catholic community. I myself share those sentiments," he said, standing next to Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

