Parliament calls for probe into Hawks after Jonas' state capture testimony

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has alleged that Hawks senior investigator Zinhle Mnonopi tried to sweep under the carpet allegations that the Gupta family tried to bribe him.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police has called for an independent investigation into the alleged conduct by high ranking Hawks officials after the testimony by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas at the state capture inquiry.

State capture allegations are currently being probed by a commission of inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The police committee's chair Francois Beukman says Hawks officials should act without fear or favour to uphold the law and that any dereliction of that duty should be properly investigated.

He says the priority crime unit should lead in the fight against corruption and that any allegations that compromise their role should be subject to an independent investigation.

Beaukman says Hawks boss Geoffrey Lebeya, should also, as a matter of priority, launch an internal inquiry into the allegations.

Jonas claims the Gupta brothers offered him R600 million to be finance minister to work with them.