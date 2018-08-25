Outpouring of support for Serena Williams amid 'cat suit' ban

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 8°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 9°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Outpouring of support for Serena Williams amid 'cat suit' ban

Sportspeople, fans and others around the world have come out in support of tennis superstar Serena Williams amid a ban of her "Black Panther" catsuit by the French Open.

Serena Williams celebrates winning a point. Picture: @rolandgarros/Twitter
Serena Williams celebrates winning a point. Picture: @rolandgarros/Twitter
AFP 2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sportspeople, fans and others around the world have come out in support of tennis superstar Serena Williams amid a ban of her "Black Panther" catsuit by the French Open.

The 36-year-old American star stunned Paris this year in her body-hugging outfit which she said was inspired by the Black Panthersuperhero movie and made her feel like a "warrior princess".

As well as describing it as "fun and functional", Williams insisted it helped her prevent a return of the blood clots which put her life in danger after giving birth last year.

However, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) insist that the outfit or anything similarly eye-catching will not be welcome at Roland Garros in 2019.

While Williams is yet to make a formal statement, there have been many messages of support for her on social media.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA