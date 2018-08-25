Outpouring of support for Serena Williams amid 'cat suit' ban
Sportspeople, fans and others around the world have come out in support of tennis superstar Serena Williams amid a ban of her "Black Panther" catsuit by the French Open.
The 36-year-old American star stunned Paris this year in her body-hugging outfit which she said was inspired by the Black Panthersuperhero movie and made her feel like a "warrior princess".
As well as describing it as "fun and functional", Williams insisted it helped her prevent a return of the blood clots which put her life in danger after giving birth last year.
However, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) insist that the outfit or anything similarly eye-catching will not be welcome at Roland Garros in 2019.
While Williams is yet to make a formal statement, there have been many messages of support for her on social media.
The policing of women’s bodies must end. The “respect” that’s needed is for the exceptional talent @serenawilliams brings to the game. Criticizing what she wears to work is where the true disrespect lies. https://t.co/ioyP9VTCxM— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 25, 2018
Stop Telling Women What To Wear.#SerenaWilliams— Jess Weiner (@JessWeiner) August 25, 2018
OMG, leave #SerenaWilliams tennis outfits alone!!! Shouldn’t you be watching her for her tennis skills and not for what she is wearing?! Jeez...— Miss Kim (@Miss_Kim_H) August 25, 2018
black womens bodies are still being censored and deemed unfit for the public eye so dont forget that #SerenaWilliams pic.twitter.com/2IBGaTQGbV— Ciara (@ciaraleone__) August 25, 2018
Do these people know that Serena Williams is tennis? That woman took a break from tennis and we all took a break too. We watch it for her, most of us don’t even understand the game, we just tune in because #SerenaWilliams is playing. Put some damn respect on her name. pic.twitter.com/x0rgpNVXnn— Bennylewd (@bennylewd) August 25, 2018
One of these outfits was banned from the French Open. Can you guess which?— Utah Women Democrats (@UtahWomenDems) August 25, 2018
Miniskirts are not necessary to play tennis. Stop trying to control black women. #FrenchOpen #SerenaWilliams
#SerenaWIlliams the disrespect for this legend is crazy!! But she is still the greatest! Screw the French Open!!!— MeMe (@melmanu22) August 25, 2018
You can ban Serena Williams from wearing any outfit, but you will NEVER mask the atheleticism she possesses. You will NEVER mask her feminism and womanhood. You will NEVER deter her from accomplishing excellence. Outfits are just extra😉#SerenaWilliams👑— Stephanie (@nameisstephanie) August 24, 2018
Men telling #SerenaWilliams she can't wear pants to work is so 2018... and so 1985 (when men freaked out about Anne White's pantsuit @Wimbledon)-- especially because Serena's pants are blood clot preventing compression leggings. Stop regulating the way we look for your comfort. pic.twitter.com/5i29Vgkgma— Jenn (@8675309Carson) August 24, 2018
