Outpouring of support for Serena Williams amid 'cat suit' ban

JOHANNESBURG - Sportspeople, fans and others around the world have come out in support of tennis superstar Serena Williams amid a ban of her "Black Panther" catsuit by the French Open.

The 36-year-old American star stunned Paris this year in her body-hugging outfit which she said was inspired by the Black Panthersuperhero movie and made her feel like a "warrior princess".

As well as describing it as "fun and functional", Williams insisted it helped her prevent a return of the blood clots which put her life in danger after giving birth last year.

However, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) insist that the outfit or anything similarly eye-catching will not be welcome at Roland Garros in 2019.

While Williams is yet to make a formal statement, there have been many messages of support for her on social media.

The policing of women’s bodies must end. The “respect” that’s needed is for the exceptional talent ⁦@serenawilliams⁩ brings to the game. Criticizing what she wears to work is where the true disrespect lies. https://t.co/ioyP9VTCxM — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 25, 2018

Stop Telling Women What To Wear.#SerenaWilliams — Jess Weiner (@JessWeiner) August 25, 2018

OMG, leave #SerenaWilliams tennis outfits alone!!! Shouldn’t you be watching her for her tennis skills and not for what she is wearing?! Jeez... — Miss Kim (@Miss_Kim_H) August 25, 2018

black womens bodies are still being censored and deemed unfit for the public eye so dont forget that #SerenaWilliams pic.twitter.com/2IBGaTQGbV — Ciara (@ciaraleone__) August 25, 2018

Do these people know that Serena Williams is tennis? That woman took a break from tennis and we all took a break too. We watch it for her, most of us don’t even understand the game, we just tune in because #SerenaWilliams is playing. Put some damn respect on her name. pic.twitter.com/x0rgpNVXnn — Bennylewd (@bennylewd) August 25, 2018

One of these outfits was banned from the French Open. Can you guess which?



Miniskirts are not necessary to play tennis. Stop trying to control black women. #FrenchOpen #SerenaWilliams — Utah Women Democrats (@UtahWomenDems) August 25, 2018

#SerenaWIlliams the disrespect for this legend is crazy!! But she is still the greatest! Screw the French Open!!! — MeMe (@melmanu22) August 25, 2018

You can ban Serena Williams from wearing any outfit, but you will NEVER mask the atheleticism she possesses. You will NEVER mask her feminism and womanhood. You will NEVER deter her from accomplishing excellence. Outfits are just extra😉#SerenaWilliams👑 — Stephanie (@nameisstephanie) August 24, 2018