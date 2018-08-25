Ntsiki Biko honours Mama Sobukwe, speaks on being bound by widowhood

Biko has spoken about their friendship and bond they shared after their husband's died a few months apart.

CAPE TOWN - Ntsiki Biko, the widow of late Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko, has honoured the late Zondeni Sobukwe at her funeral in Graaf-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.

The 91-year-old, who passed away last week at her home after a long illness, is being laid to rest next to her husband, Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) founder, Robert Sobukwe.

"So, suddenly, in a short space of time, we were both widows and together we were also sharing the sorrowful experience of losing our husbands who has both been leaders in the struggle for freedom, she says.

"The passing of uMama Sobukwe has made me think again about how life has drawn us together in many such shared experiences."

CALM AFTER FUNERAL DISRUPTIONS

There is little sign of earlier disruptions at the funeral as mourners continue to pay tribute.

Earlier during the ceremony, chaos erupted when a group of PAC members disrupted the proceedings.

Deputy President David Mabuza was meant to deliver the eulogy at the funeral but was disrupted by members of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), the party founded by Sobukwe's late husband, Robert Sobukwe.

Mabuza was whisked away by security officials.

Members were also unhappy about the South African flag being draped on Mama Sobukwe's casket and demanded it be removed and replaced by the PAC flag. They were also not happy with Defense Minister Nosivie Mapisa-Nqakula being the funeral's MC. She too had to eventually leave.