Man City held at newly-promoted Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON - Champions Manchester City's scintillating start to the Premier League season came to a halt as newly-promoted Wolves held Pep Guardiola's men 1-1 at Molineaux on Saturday.

The hosts were well worth a point having attacked City in a fashion precious few sides did last season, but also had luck in their side when Willy Boly's opener was allowed to stand despite the final touch clearly coming off the defender's hand.

City struck back through an unlikely source as Aymeric Laporte grabbed his first goal for the club with a thumping header, and only the woodwork denied the visitors all three points when Sergio Aguero's free-kick came back off the bar in the fifth minute of stoppage time.