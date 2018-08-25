Makhura urges ANCWL to avoid factionalism

David Makhura has urged delegates to learn from the experiences of ANC women such as the late stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) chairperson David Makhura says women of the ANC must remain united without any factionalism.

Makhura was speaking at the ANC Women's League conference was held at the Saint George Hotel in Irene in Pretoria earlier today.

The conference was aimed at looking into issues of gender-based violence in the province and to empower women.

Makhura has urged delegates to learn from the experiences of ANC women such as the late stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.