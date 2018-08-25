Popular Topics
Maimane shares concerns after EFF tables motion of no confidence in Msimanga

This week, the red berets announced the move, saying Msimanga was inconsistent and had not approached the party regarding the removal of the city manager.

FILE: Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane at the party's elective congress on Sunday 8 April 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has suggested that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has tabled a motion of no confidence in Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga because the party wants to protect corruption.

This week, the red berets announced the move, saying Msimanga was inconsistent and had not approached the party regarding the removal of the city manager.

The mayor, through the council, gave Moeketso Mosola seven days to say why he should not be suspended after the city manager was implicated in the awarding of an alleged irregular tender to engineering consultants GladAfrica, worth about R12 billion.

Maimane says he is worried about the developments in the Tshwane metro.

“How serious are those parties in dealing with corruption? If it means they’re serious about corruption and have nothing to hide, then the normal process on corruption happens. You suspend the official involved, you question and investigate.”

He adds: “When Herman Mashaba also wanted to question corruption there were threats to have him removed. I think if we’re serious about dealing with corruption, we must be willing to take action.”

Maimane says the party doesn’t want to stay in government with the view of protecting corruption.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

