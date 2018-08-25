Localised flooding, snow forecast for parts of Western Cape on Sunday

Heavy rain and snowfall had been forecast for the weekend, as a cold front sweeps through the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Rain leading to localised flooding has been forecast for parts of the Western Cape on Sunday, according to the South African Weather Services (SAWS).

SAWS has posted a warning of extreme weather continuing into Sunday.

Please be advised of the following warnings and watch valid for tomorrow (26 August 2018). Please be careful and take care. @ReenvalSA @GrainSA pic.twitter.com/x38XBAgJrf — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 25, 2018

SAWS has urged the public to stay safe.