[LISTEN] What happened to that little boy in 'kidnapping' video?

CapeTalk | A viral video at a popular city mall, showing a man clutching a little boy as a second man tries to subdue him has caused an uproar on social media, and for all the wrong reasons.

CAPE TOWN - Kieno Kammies speaks to Sihle Ngobese Spokesperson at Department Of Social Development

Firstly, people accused one of the men of trying to snatch the child. But we can now reveal that the opposite is in fact true. The man holding the child has since been arrested and has appeared in court on a theft charge.

