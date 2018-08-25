[LISTEN] What happened to that little boy in 'kidnapping' video?
CapeTalk | A viral video at a popular city mall, showing a man clutching a little boy as a second man tries to subdue him has caused an uproar on social media, and for all the wrong reasons.
CAPE TOWN - Kieno Kammies speaks to Sihle Ngobese Spokesperson at Department Of Social Development
A viral video at a popular city mall, showing a man clutching a little boy as a second man tries to subdue him has caused an uproar on social media, and for all the wrong reasons.
Firstly, people accused one of the men of trying to snatch the child. But we can now reveal that the opposite is in fact true. The man holding the child has since been arrested and has appeared in court on a theft charge.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] 'Black Twitter deals with issues negatively'
-
[LISTEN] Exploring options to invest for your child
-
[PODCAST] #PitchsidePodcast: UJ beat TUT to solidify top spot, Wits up to second
-
[LISTEN] Nollywood worth $50bn & has become Nigeria’s second largest employer
-
[LISTEN] How drug dealer entered plea bargain to avoid jail
-
[PODCAST SERIES] Lying in State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy - The Backstory
-
[LISTEN] Kganyago: People don't let the facts get in the way of their agenda
-
[LISTEN] Bigger than music: Aretha Franklin’s legacy
-
[LISTEN] Land Bank wades into expropriation debate
-
[LISTEN] Police union raises alarm after cop killings in CT
-
[LISTEN] Msimanga sets sights on being Gauteng premier
-
[LISTEN] #FakeCops: How to spot a legit SAPS roadblock
-
[LISTEN] ANC accuses DA-led Tshwane metro of corruption
-
[LISTEN] 'No verse in the Quran that says women should cover their faces'
-
[LISTEN] ‘DA in real trouble over Mashaba & Zille tweets’
-
[LISTEN] Author reveals details of research on Steinhoff scandal
-
[LISTEN] Why the rand is going down, down, down…
-
[LISTEN] Nxasana: I stood my ground against Zuma
-
[LISTEN] Akiki dolls promote positive self-image among African girls
-
[LISTEN] What’s next for Zimbabwe’s opposition after elections?
-
[LISTEN] HHP remembers ProKid
-
[LISTEN] Should canned hunting be outlawed in South Africa?
-
[LISTEN] Charles Makola addresses ‘New York Times’ expose on Mabuza
-
[LISTEN] 'What kind of idiot writes this': Lobby group reacts to gender article
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.