[LISTEN] 'Black Twitter deals with issues negatively'

JOHANNESBURG - Lesego Thlabi is a comedian that uses an alias by the name of Coconut Kelz, to address the biggest stories, and societal issues unfolding in South Africa.

Thlabi spoke to Aubrey Masango, who was standing in for Weekend Breakfast host Phemelo Motene, about the negative, and positive feedback she's received from the online community.

"I am teasing black people, I am teasing white people, I am teasing all sorts of communities, says Thlabi.

She adds that only one sector gets very emotional about her satirical skits.

"We have serious issues - I'm not taking away from them - but we need to laugh about it."

She adds that when people are behind a facade of an online profile, they can become very brave and violent.

