JMPD to take over from axed Outsurance, Traffic FreeFlow pointsmen & women
OUTSurance and Traffic Freeflow had provided the city with pointsmen and women to man the city's streets to ease traffic congestion for over ten years.
JOHANNESBURG - From next week, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) will take control and dispatch more traffic wardens across the city following the decision by the City of Johannesburg municipality not to renew the contract of the service provider that managed points people at busy intersections.
The Department of Public Safety decided on 5 August that the service will stop at the end of this month.
The decision follows the upgrading of the JMPD function and the appointment of an extra 180 traffic wardens to ensure that traffic continues to be managed efficiently.
This forms part of JMPD’s legislative and core mandate to ensure a free-traffic flow while guaranteeing driver, passenger and pedestrian safety.
The MMC for Public Safety, Cllr Michael Sun, has reassured residents that with the JMPD’s additional resources, there will be a smooth implementation. He urged residents to continue making use of the 24-hour Traffic Hotline, which the City launched in March 2017.
