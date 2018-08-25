JMPD: 3 found with explosives arrested in Langlaagte

The trio jumped a red light with their vehicle, which led to them being stopped by the JMPD on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says three people have been arrested for being in possession explosives in Langlaagte.

The trio jumped a red light with their vehicle, which led to them being stopped by the JMPD on Saturday morning.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar explains: “The officers became suspicious as the three occupants looked very nervous inside the car. They removed the occupants and saw the explosives. The same explosives used for the bombing of ATMs.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)