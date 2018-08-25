Hawks to support findings of #StateCaptureInquiry

On Friday former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas told the commission a senior Hawks official asked him to sign an agreement, which would stop the investigation into allegations that he was bribed.

JOHANNESBURG - Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya says the institution will support the findings of the commission of inquiry into state capture, after allegations against some of its members surfaced.

On Friday former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas told the commission a senior Hawks official asked him to sign an agreement, which would stop the investigation into allegations that he was bribed.

Lebeya says while they are concerned about the allegations, they will not interrupt the process.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says: “We want to make sure the member is given space to reply to the allegations. We will then make a determination as to whether these matters can be taken further or not. As is, we want to put this on record that the allegations must be seen an as isolated incident.”

The commission has been tasked with unravelling the full extent of corruption at state organs and allegations that former president Jaco Zuma used his position to secure deals for the Guptas and his son Duduzane in return for money.

Jonas testified how on October 2015, he was called to a meeting with Ajay Gupta and was allegedly offered the job of finance minister.

He's detailed how he was repeatedly contacted by former Zuma's son Duduzane in the days leading to the meeting.

At that gathering at the Gupta's Saxonwold home, Jonas told the commission that Gupta claimed his family had vast control over various state institutions.

“Mr Gupta said that the president was going to fire Mr Nene because he could not work with him, with reference to the Gupta family. He said, ‘You must understand that we’re in control of everything and the old man will do anything we tell him to do.’”

The former Cabinet member says he was stunned.

“He said, emphatically, that I must become minister of finance because we want it. He also said that if I worked with them, I’d become very rich and that he could immediately offer me R600 million.”

Jonas could be called back to give more testimony at the commission sitting in Parktown.

He rounded up day five of the commission with his damning evidence against the controversial family.

Commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo warned Jonas that he could be asked to come back.

The commission of inquiry continues on Monday.

