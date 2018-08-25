Government disappointed at having to pull out of Mama Sobukwe's funeral

GCIS acting director-general Phumla Williams says it was an unfortunate situation because government believes the special official funeral is a way for it and the public to say thank you to Mama Sobukwe.

CAPE TOWN - Government says its disappointed at having to pull out of the official funeral of struggle icon Zondeni Sobukwe.

The 91-year-old widow of Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) leader, Robert Sobukwe, was laid to rest in Graaf Reniet in the Eastern Cape today.

But the ceremony was marred by chaos and disruptions after people dressed in PAC regalia expressed dissatisfaction over the African National Congress (ANC)'s involvement in proceedings.

The event was also reclassified as a special official funeral with the PAC taking over the programme.

Meanwhile, seasoned PAC activist, Bishop Stanley Mogoba has called on party members to unite in an effort to improve party representation in Parliament.

Mogoba described success at the 2019 polls as a fitting tribute to the Sobukwe family