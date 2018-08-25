EC policemen accused of soliciting bribes back in court next month
The officers, who are stationed at the Maluti police station, were handcuffed at their place of work earlier this week.
CAPE TOWN - A case against three Eastern Cape policemen accused of having solicited bribes from complainants resumes in a month.
They appeared in court a day later, on charges of corruption, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.
The sergeant and two constables were apprehended when members of the public alerted the Hawks about incidents in which they allegedly demanded money from them.
The Hawks' Anelisa Feni says: “They appeared before the court and were granted bail of R2,000 each. The cases were postponed to 25 September 2018, pending further investigation.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
